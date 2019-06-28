PIL over illegal religious structures in public places

Following the directions of the Karnataka High Court, the registrar general of the court has filed a suo motu public interest litigation seeking directions to the state to demolish illegal religious structures in public places.

The Supreme Court in a Special Leave Petition in 2006 had issued a direction to all the states to demolish illegal religious structures. Despite this, the state government had not taken any steps to comply with the said order. Thereafter on January 31, 2018, the apex court issued directions to the Karnataka High Court to supervise the implementation of the said order in an effective manner and in case of necessity entertain a suo motu petition for the same.

As the effective implementation of the directions issued by the apex court in the petition did not take place, this gave rise on the need to register a suo motu petition. Following this the high court by an order dated June 21, , 2019, issued directions to register a suo motu petition.