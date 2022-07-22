Playwright Rathnakar Rao Kavoor passes away

Playwright Rathnakar Rao Kavoor passes away

Rathnakar had authored several social and mythological plays in Kannada

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 22 2022, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 19:26 ist

Veteran playwright, director and editor of Vajranethra publication Rathnakar Rao Kavoor died at his residence here on Friday after a brief illness. He was 81.

Rathnakar is survived by wife, daughter and two sons. Rathnakar had authored several social and mythological plays in Kannada.

Through his Vajranethra publication, he used to highlight various social issues for nearly six decades. Described as 'Nataka Kala Ratna', Rathnakar wrote plays in various genres. His works include 'Amma Kaateelamma', 'Taburana Telige', 'Hasuru Hennu' and 'Ponna Manas Bangar'. He also wrote novels including 'Police Patni' and 'Kempu Hannu'.

The playwright has also acted in two Tulu movies and recently won the Tulu Sahitya Academy award. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
playwright

What's Brewing

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

 