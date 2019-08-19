Pvt schools set up forum to help flood victims

In a first of it’s kind in the country, private unaided schools in the state affiliated to different boards have come together and formed a Private School Social Responsibility Forum (PSRF) to support victims of natural calamities.

The state-level association of private unaided schools management which consists schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE and state boards have jointly formed PSRF. The Forum has announced that it would take care of education expenses of 100 children of flood victims.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Forum said, “In the first phase we have selected four places to support flood victims. Our member schools at Gokak, Bagalkot, Mudalgi and Kodagu have agreed to support the cause. Under the PSRF we will take care of education of total

100 such children for the next one year.”

Kumar explained that PSRF reimburses around 50% of the fee and the member school will have to bear the remaining 50%. Twenty-five students each from the flood-affected area identified for the scheme will get free education.

Meanwhile, under the aegis of the Forum, the schools have collected 23 truck loads of materials needed for flood-affected districts.

They will leave Bengaluru to the affected districts on August 23.