Railway minister to flag off Hubballi-Nizamuddin train on Oct 11

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the much sought-after Hubballi-Delhi (Hazarath Nizamuddin) train on Tuesday (October 11).

The minister, who is on a day-long visit to the twin cities to release a commemorative stamp in memory of Pt Sawai Gandharva at Hubballi's Sawai Gandharva Kala Mandir, will also dedicate the redeveloped Dharwad Railway Station, the third entry of Hubballi Railway station and remodelled Hubballi yard on Tuesday.

The Hubballi-Nizamuddin train has been a long pending demand of the people for its direct connection to the national capital. The train service is expected to boost economic activities and also help devotees of Shiradi Sai Baba, as the train would have a halt at Kopargaon. The train will traverse through Belagavi, Pune, Ahmadnagar, Itarsi, Bhopal and Agra before reaching Delhi.

The demand for a direct train to Delhi had increased after the Indian Railways had halted the Goa Link Express (Train no 17305) due to the pandemic.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, for time being the Hubballi-Nizamuddin express would be weekly. However, efforts will be made to increase its frequency. “The Nizamuddin railway station is very crowded right now and getting a slot for a daily train is very difficult. There are also other issues of electrification and doubling of railway track, which may delay in increasing its frequency,” he said.

Sources in South Western Railway informed DH that on Tuesday the train will have an unscheduled journey. “We are still working on fixing a scheduled timing for the train,” said an officer.

Joshi also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the Hubballi—Kittur--Belagavi railway line in December or January. Modi is also expected to dedicate the World’s longest railway platform at Hubballi railway station during his December visit.

Modern look

Ashwini will dedicate the new railway building renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 19.5 crore at Dharwad at 12:30 pm. The swanky new building is a perfect amalgamation of modern architecture wedded with the culture of Dharwad.

The building architecture is based on Biophilic architecture which helps in alleviating the mood of the incoming passengers. The vertical garden at the entry of the station premises and the high-rise columns in the concourse letting in the natural light into the building is based on Biophilic architecture. The mural wall paintings inside the booking offices present a window to the local art forms for the end users. The new station building strikes a perfect balance between grandeur and efficiency.

The minister will also inaugurate the remodelled Hubballi yard and third entry/exit point on Mantur Road (completed at an estimated cost of Rs 115 crore) that will help passengers access platforms six, seven and eight.

Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee member Mahendra Singhi, who welcomed the decision to start the Hubballi-Delhi train also urged the railway minister to restore all train services, including Vasco-Chennai weekly, Mysuru-Udaipur weekly, Hubballi-Tirupati daily, and others which were stopped due to Covid.