Rajamudi at Melkote on July 23

The historical Krishnarajamudi Mahotsava at Chaluvaranayanaswamy temple at Melkote will be celebrated from July 18 and the popular Rajamudi utsava will be held at 8 pm on July 23.

Special abhishekas and pujas will be held for the presiding deity Chaluvanarayanaswamy and Yoga Narasimhaswamy atop the hill, on the occasion of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar's birth star Shravana nakshatra that falls on July 18. The Kalyanotsava will be held at 5 pm.

The 10-day Rajamudi utsava will be held from July 20 to July 29 and the deity of Lord Chaluvanarayanaswamy will be adorned with the diamond-studded crown presented by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and taken out in a procession on July 23.