Recoveries breach 5-lakh mark in Karnataka, 9,886 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Saturday reported 9,886 new cases of Covid-19 and 100 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 6,30,516 and death toll to 9,219, the health department said.

The day also saw the total number of recoveries in the state breaching the 5 lakh mark, with 8,989 patients getting discharged.

Out of 9,886 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 3,925 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of October 3 evening, cumulatively 6,30,516 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,219 deaths and 5,08,495 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 1,12,783 active cases, 1,11,942 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 841 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 21 out of total 100 deaths reported on Saturday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (18), Dakshina Kannada (9), Hassan and Tumakuru (6), Dharwad (5), Ballari and Uttara Kannada (4); Belagavi, Shivamogga and Udupi (3), Bidar, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Mandya (2), Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamgaluru, Davangere, Gadag, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir (1).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,925, Mysuru 1,514, Hassan 460, Shivamogga 337, Tumakuru 302, Bengaluru Rural 283, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada 258, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,45,700 infections, followed by Mysuru 36,291 and Ballari 32,530.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 1,89,362 discharges, followed by Ballari 29,208 and Mysuru 28,465.

A total of over 51,74,652 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,922 were tested on Saturday alone, and 36,514 among them were rapid antigen tests.