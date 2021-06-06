Reddy takes charge as MCC Commissioner

Reddy takes charge as MCC Commissioner

DHNS 
DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Jun 06 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 14:38 ist
The outgoing Commissioner Shilpa Nag handed over the charges to G Lakshmikanth Reddy. Credit: DH Photo

IAS Officer G Lakshmikanth Reddy assumed office as Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), on Sunday.

The outgoing Commissioner Shilpa Nag handed over the charges to Reddy.

The state government transferred Nag following a spat between Nag and Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. The government transferred both the officers on Saturday.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why are some Covid test results false positives?

Why are some Covid test results false positives?

How granting a river ‘personhood’ could help protect it

How granting a river ‘personhood’ could help protect it

Portugal's post-Ronaldo era may have glitter in store

Portugal's post-Ronaldo era may have glitter in store

'Tumbbad 2' should have an explosive script: Sohum Shah

'Tumbbad 2' should have an explosive script: Sohum Shah

'I'm every woman, it's all in me'

'I'm every woman, it's all in me'

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

Olympics gave hope to Japan’s LGBTQ activists

Olympics gave hope to Japan’s LGBTQ activists

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients

Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients

 