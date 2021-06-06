Reddy takes charge as MCC Commissioner

IAS Officer G Lakshmikanth Reddy assumed office as Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), on Sunday.
The outgoing Commissioner Shilpa Nag handed over the charges to Reddy.
The state government transferred Nag following a spat between Nag and Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. The government transferred both the officers on Saturday.
