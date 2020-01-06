Residents obstruct BJP's CAA outreach in Hosapete

DHNS, Hosapete (Ballari district),
  • Jan 06 2020, 22:56pm ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2020, 03:05am ist
BJP workers abandon their awareness drive on Citizenship (Amendment) Act following opposition by people at Chalavadikeri in Hosapete on Monday. DH Photo

Residents of Chalavadikeri blocked BJP leaders from entering their locality to create awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday.

A few Muslims and those belonging to SC/ST communities formed a human chain when the leaders and the party workers reached there to distribute pamphlets. They asked the leaders to go back.

The situation was tense for about half an hour as members of the two sides had an argument. The BJP leaders departed after the police persuaded them not to enter inside.

“We aren’t against the BJP. We are living in harmony in our locality. We don’t want anybody to divide us,” H L Santosh, a resident of the locality, told DH.

The BJP leaders have decided to visit Chalavadikeri on Tuesday to distribute pamphlets about the CAA.

 

