Rift continues as Cong high command drags feet

More voices within the crisis-hit Congress emerged on Tuesday that seemed to corner former chief minister Siddaramaiah in the ongoing power

struggle.

The Congress is under cloud with the party high command dragging its feet to decide on the resignations of Siddaramaiah as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Leader of the Opposition, and that of Dinesh Gundu Rao as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

Former union minister KH Muniyappa targeted Siddaramaiah and said the party’s leadership should take everyone together. “In the 14 years that Siddaramaiah has been with Congress, he has been given all the responsibilities. But there are also people like Mallikarjun Kharge, KB Koliwad, H K Patil, S R Patil and others who’ve spent 30-40 years with discipline. We need their experience as well,” he said.

Muniyappa also said the posts of CLP leader and LoP can be separated, which Siddaramaiah has opposed.

Former minister H K Patil, too, said the two key posts should be separated. “In Maharashtra, we have different leaders occupying the two posts. This model will be suitable because we’re a national party,” Patil said.

On Monday, Siddaramaiah’s bete noire former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had suggested separating the two posts.

It is speculated that Siddaramaiah may be asked to continue as leader of the Opposition, a post that will keep him confined to the Legislative Assembly, his rival faction feels. The CLP leader, on the other hand, can exert control over the party’s legislators.

Patil also urged the party high command to take a decision soon on appointing a new KPCC president. “As per media reports, the delay is due to confusion on whether or not working presidents should be appointed. Whatever it may be, the top brass should act fast. The delay shouldn’t confuse the party workers further, given that panchayat elections are coming up and the party needs to be energised,” he said.