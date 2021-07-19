Rowdy sheeter hacked to death inside a bank in Koramangala

A murder in broad daylight inside a bank in Koramangala on Monday afternoon created fear among the residents and bank customers.

A gang of seven or eight masked miscreants barged into the Union Bank in Koramangala 8th block and killed rowdy sheeter Babli around 1.30 pm. Babli was in his late 30s.

Babli was a rowdy sheeter of Adugodi police station. He was an accused in murder, attempt to murder and other cases. The police suspect a rival gang located in Vivek Nagar is behind the murder. Special teams have been formed to nab the assailants at the earliest.

According to the police's preliminary investigation, Babli had gone to the bank along with his wife and children. The gang followed him and attacked him with machetes and swords. The gang escaped when severely injured Babli collapsed on the floor. The gang had parked their vehicles in front of the bank.

The senior officials including S Murugan, additional commissioner of police (East), Srinath Mahadev Joshi, deputy commissioner of police (South-East) visited the spot. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials and sniffer dog squad also visited the spot to collect evidence. The Koramangala police have taken up the case of murder. They are analysing the CCTV footage installed in the bank and surrounding buildings.

Murugan said, "We are collecting evidence and clues of assailants and will nab them at the earliest. Though Babli is a rowdy sheeter, there were no cases against him since 2011."