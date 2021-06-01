Rs 500 crore mining royalty to be used for tackling Covid-19: Murugesh Nirani

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said the Union government has approved the utilisation of 33% of the royalty collected from the mining sector in the state for the purchase of necessary medical equipment to treat Covid-19 cases.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, he said "A royalty of Rs 2,400 crore has been collected from mining activities in the state in the last three years. An action plan has been prepared to use about Rs 800 crore to provide basic facilities in mining-hit areas. Also, about 33% of the amount --- about Rs 500 crore --- will be used for Covid-19 management."

Nirani said the funds will be spent through the respective deputy commissioners. They will be authorised to purchase the necessary medical equipment required for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, he added.