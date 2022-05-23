Rs 82L for fire audit of 166s hospital across Karnataka

The Health Department has approved Rs 82 lakh for the fire audits of 166 hospitals across the state.
In an order on May 18, the Chief Finance Officer of the National Health Mission sanctioned Rs 50,000 for each of the 166 hospitals. DH has seen a copy of the order.
On May 21, DH reported that only 34 of the 166 hospitals had gotten a fire audit done.
