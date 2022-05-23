Rs 82L for fire audit of 166s hospital across Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 23 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 03:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Health Department has approved Rs 82 lakh for the fire audits of 166 hospitals across the state.

Read | Tardy pace of fire audit in govt hospitals a cause for concern: Advocacy group

In an order on May 18, the Chief Finance Officer of the National Health Mission sanctioned Rs 50,000 for each of the 166 hospitals. DH has seen a copy of the order. 

On May 21, DH reported that only 34 of the 166 hospitals had gotten a fire audit done. 

Karnataka
hospitals
fire safety

