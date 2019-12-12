RS nod to Bill granting ST tag for Parivara, Talawara

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, granting Scheduled Tribes tag for Parivara and Talawara communities, and Siddis living in Belagavi and Dharwad districts. Now, the Bill will go to the Lok Sabha for nod.

The Union Cabinet, in March 2018, approved the inclusion of the communities Parivara and Talawara as synonyms of ‘Nayaka’ in the ST list of Karnataka. The Cabinet also gave its nod to include Siddi community living outside Uttara Kannada in the Scheduled Tribes category.

Rajya Sabha members K C Ramamurthy, Prabhakar Kore, Kupendra Reddy and B K Hariprasad spoke in favour of the Bill.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh Saruta, said once the bill becomes an Act, people belonging to Parivara and Talawara communities, and Siddis will be eligible for all benefits meant for the Scheduled Tribes in the state.