Satish Jarkiholi releases video targeting Ramesh

Congress leader and MLA Satish Jarkiholi, who has been extensively campaigning in Gokak Legislative Assembly constituency for the byelection in favour of his younger brother Lakhan Jarkiholi, has released a video alleging that disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and his supporters have made away with the relief for the flood-affected.

Satish has made it clear that Lakhan will be the party’s candidate for the byelection from Gokak. In a campaign meeting held on Tuesday, he also asked the voters to accept Rs 500 per vote given by Ramesh as he will later loot in crores.

The video shows Satish, flood-affected people in Gokak and surrounding areas with lyrics targeting the former minister, his brother-in-law Ambirao and supporters.

The lyrics claim that Ramesh and his supporters, instead of coming to the aid of the flood-affected people, have made away with the compensation and Gokak City Municipal Council too is grappling with corruption.