SC panel redflags gaps in forest value calculation

An expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court has suggested a new formula to calculate the ecological services of trees while flagging major gaps, including sanctioning projects before getting forest clearance and the 'land for cash' policy that commodifies natural ecosystems.

In March 2021, the court set up a seven-member committee headed by former IAS officer M K Ranjitsinh to develop a set of scientific and policy guidelines for decision making on cutting of trees for projects.

The committee's report titled 'Compensatory Conservation in India: An analysis of science, policy and practice' has sought a comprehensive review of the impact of roads, electricity lines and other linear infrastructure cutting through forests.

The committee developed a new formula to calculate the ecological services like air pollution control, soil conservation, carbon stock, water purification as well as net present value (NPV) which looks into timber, fodder and other benefits.

The panel found that each hectare of forest in the Darjeeling landscape (total 2.37 lakh ha) provides ecological service of Rs 6.06 lakh while the NPV per hectare was estimated at Rs 2.13 crore. In Jharkhand landscape (23.61 lakh ha forest) each hectare provided service worth Rs 4.22 lakh annually while the NPV was estimated at Rs 1.49 crore.

The study assessed reports by the Central Empowered Committee and the Indian Institute of Forest Management before making recommendations for a robust method to assess the value of trees.

"One should avoid the total economic value (which consists of use and non-use values) estimation," the report cautioned, noting that non-use values are intangible. "For instance, we can't measure the value of the sacred groves to a community," the member explained.

India started thinking of NPV in 2006, thanks to an apex court-appointed committee headed by Kanchan Choptra. "At the time, NPV was seen as a state-of-the-art tool. But ecological economics and science have galloped miles ahead since then. We could now see serious gaps in the way we assess the value of the forest," a member of the committee told DH.