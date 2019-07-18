Schools told to preach oath on water conservation

Schools affiliated to the state board have been asked to preach oath on water conservation to kids and celebrate 'Jala varsha' at the school level.

In a circular, the Department of Public Instruction has directed all the schools to celebrate Jala Varsha under the Jalamruta project of the state government, under which rainwater harvesting, conservation of water, limited use of water, recycling of water, etc, should be taken up by schools.

This is mainly to educate children on the importance of water and the need to plant saplings. Schools have been asked to send an action taken report on the same to department via email.