Seven Karnataka residents return from Afghanistan

Two people are still stranded in Kabul airport

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 22 2021, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 21:49 ist
People stand on a barrier outside Kabul airport, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Seven people have safely returned to Karnataka from Afghanistan, after the Taliban takeover of that country, authorities said on Sunday.

According to officials, of the seven people who returned, five are from Mangaluru and one each from Ballari and Bengaluru.

Two people are still stranded in Kabul airport, they added.

