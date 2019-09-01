Siddaramaiah predicts elections in December

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, on Sunday, the BJP government would not complete its term (of 3.5 years) and that the state may go for elections in December.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, "If you look at the present situation, the chances of the Yediyurappa-led BJP government taking off look remote. Let us see for how long the BJP government will survive, trusting the legislators from the Congress and JD(S) who had resigned over the greed for power. The differences in the BJP camp is increasing. The ministers have not started their work. There is no government in the state," the former chief minister alleged.

To a query on MTB Nagaraj’s statements, Siddaramaiah said, "There is no need to take his remarks seriously. The same Nagaraj, who had told that I reside in his heart, is now criticising me. The leaders who were once my confidants have betrayed me. Several leaders to whom I had issued ticket and helped them become MLAs are now against me," he lamented.