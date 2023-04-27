Siddaramaiah's poll margin claim ridiculous, says Srinivas Prasad

Senior BJP leader V Srinivas Prasad on Thursday ridiculed Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's claim that he would win by one-lakh lead in Varuna constituency, and said, "only a mentally ill person would say that".

He was speaking to media persons in the city. Condemning KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who had said that he would give in writing in blood that Congress would come to power, Prasad said, "as a state president of a national party, he should not be using such words. Who knows what kind of administration such a man will give if he becomes the CM. He is also facing ED cases."

Congress is not strong and has no able leaders. The situation of Congress is like a shuttle train. No one is sure if the train that leaves Bengaluru would reach Maddur or not. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who lost their elections in their respective constituencies, are coming and speaking in Karnataka, he said. Prasad also said that he would campaign in Varuna again on Saturday.