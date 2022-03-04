Six suspected dead in quarry landslide

Six suspected dead in quarry landslide

The incident took place at the stone quarry near Madahalli in Gundlupet taluk

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Mar 04 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 16:27 ist
Representative picture. Credit: DH Photo

At least six people were feared dead after a major landslide at the stone quarry near Madahalli in Gundlupet taluk in the district on Friday. A tipper driver is rescued and he is out of danger, according to the sources.

Also Read — Quarry units stopped functioning near Karinjeshwara Temple, says Minister V Sunil

According to sources, the landslip took place at nearly 11.45 am and six persons are said to have been buried. However, exact numbers are yet to be ascertained. The quarry collapsed all of a sudden. As large-sized boulders collapses, tippers and other vehicles were also damaged.

Local police reached the spot and the rescue operation is in progress.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chamarajanagar
India News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

 