Six suspected dead in quarry landslide

At least six people were feared dead after a major landslide at the stone quarry near Madahalli in Gundlupet taluk in the district on Friday. A tipper driver is rescued and he is out of danger, according to the sources.

Also Read — Quarry units stopped functioning near Karinjeshwara Temple, says Minister V Sunil

According to sources, the landslip took place at nearly 11.45 am and six persons are said to have been buried. However, exact numbers are yet to be ascertained. The quarry collapsed all of a sudden. As large-sized boulders collapses, tippers and other vehicles were also damaged.

Local police reached the spot and the rescue operation is in progress.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: