Slaughterhouses may be banned in K'taka

Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Feb 04 2020, 22:28pm ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2020, 22:31pm ist

The department of Animal Husbandry is mulling a proposal to ban slaughterhouses in the state. Speaking to mediapersons, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said the proposal would be placed before the Board concerned and later, would be placed before the Cabinet for a decision. However, the minister did not wish to divulge more details.

