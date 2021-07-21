Sniffer dog helps police crack murder case in Davangere

DHNS 
DHNS , Davangere,
  • Jul 21 2021, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 00:07 ist
Sniffer dog Tunga. Credit: DH File Photo

Police succeeded in cracking a murder case involving a woman that took place at Kakkaragolla village in the taluk with the help of sniffer dog Tunga, the Doberman Pinscher, and nabbed a man and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 4.10 lakh. 

According to police, the arrested has been identified as B G Revannasiddappa (48) of the same village. He was accused of murdering Gowramma (75) on July 18 in her house at night. Based on the complaint registered at Davangere Rural police station, the probe team led by DySP Narasimha V Thamradwaja went to the spot with sniffer dog to get some clues.

The ten-year-old dog went around the village and gave clues about the house of the accused to the probe team. Later, the team went to the house and took him to custody. During the interrogation, he admitted that he killed Gowramma to avoid repaying the loan to her. He stole two gold bangles, one gold chain belonging to the woman after killing her. 

It may be mentioned here that the dog had helped the probe team in cracking a murder case in Channagiri taluk last year. District in-charge Minister B A Basavaraj had honoured it at the Independence Day event last year.   

Sniffer Dogs
Karnataka
Davangere
Murder case

