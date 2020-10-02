Somashekar defends DC transfer, says it's adminstrative matter

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Friday defended the change of deputy commissioner within 29 days.

Somashekar, speaking to reporters, said newly posted Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri is an efficient officer and her posting is an administrative matter.

IAS officer B Sharat was transferred within in a month of his appointment as DC. He was posted on August 28 and in a sudden development he was transferred on September 28.

Commenting on MLA Sa Ra Mahesh's comment that the government promoting an Andhra Pradesh woman IAS officer by sidelining Dalits, Kannadigas, Somashekar said one should not differentiate among the officials.

When asked about B Form to Munirathna to contest from Rajarajeshwari Nagar (Bengaluru) assembly segment by-polls, Somashekar said, the party high command will decide on it. "We have requested the high command to finalise Munirathna's name," he said.