Sullia TP president drives garbage truck, collects waste

The new driver of a garbage truck involved in door-to-door collection of trash in Sullia on Friday was none other than Sullia Town Panchayat president Vinaykumar.

Vinaykumar is not on any publicity stunts but filling up in place of a pourakarmika, who is in quarantine. Vinaykumar said that due to Covid-19, all three pourakarmikas were in quarantine.

Thus the day-to-day collection of waste from houses faced shortage of the pourakarmikas.

As the thought of keeping the town clean was utmost on his mind, he decided to get involved in the day-to-day collection of waste, along with Health Inspector Lingaraju.

Vinaykumar, along with a pourakarmika, drove the vehicle via APMC Road, PU College Road and surrounding areas to collect the waste from the houses and buildings.

Vinaykumar said the opportunity of being a driver of garbage truck came in handy to create awareness about segregating waste at source at many places.