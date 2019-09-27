‘Task Force will be set up to tap tourism of Udupi’

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a task force would be set up to submit a vision document on tapping the tourism potential in the district.

Bommai, who is also the district in-charge minister, was speaking at the district-level World Tourism Day programme, organised at Atal Bihari Vajpayee auditorium in the office of Deputy Commissioner.

“An integrated tourism approach will be planned which will incorporate both, the Central and state governments’ policies. Due to the relaxed CRZ norms, tourism will get additional support and the vision document will be implemented in phases. Any development should be environment friendly. The experts will be engaged to design a comprehensive vision document,” he added.

The minister said that travelling and exploring new places has been a part of human life for ages. These days there are varieties of tourism like pilgrim tourism. Adventure tourism is another popular tourism type.

He said the coastal belt was known for its incredible tourism destinations like virgin beaches.

The state would have been on top in the tourism map if the coastal areas had received exemption under CRZ similar to Kerala and Goa beaches, he added.

“It is high time that we exploit the tourism potential in the district and make the district truly incredible,” Bommai said.

‘Relaxation in GST’

He said the tourism promotion would generate employment.

Bommai also said at a meeting held in Goa, the Central government had offered certain relaxations under GST.