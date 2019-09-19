Temple song banned in immersion procession

Deputy Commissioner R Vinoth Priya has issued orders to ban the playing of Hindi song, "Banayenge Mandir," during the immersion procession of Hindu Mahaganapathi Ganapathi in the city on Saturday.

In the order, the deputy commissioner has stated, "There is no relation between the song and the Ganapathi Utsav. The song should not be played in public places, including the immersion procession, till October 1. No songs that would stoke communal violence will be allowed to be played."

The Hindu Mahaganapathi Pratishtapana Samithi has however opposed the ban. "The Hindus enjoy the freedom to express that they will build the temple. There are no lines that will stoke communal violence in the song. The song was played in all parts of the state, including Shivamogga," said T Badarinath, president of the Samithi.