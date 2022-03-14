'The Kashmir Files' screening for K'taka legislators

'The Kashmir Files' to be screened for legislators of Karnataka Assembly

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 14 2022, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 19:59 ist
'The Kashmir Files' poster. Credit: IANS Photo

A screening of the recently-released film The Kashmir Files is to be made for Karnataka legislators, said Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Monday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday made an announcement making the movie tax free.

"An opportunity has been made for all of us (legislators) to watch the cinema 'The Kashmir Files', tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at 6.45 pm at screen number 6 of Mantri Mall, all should make use of this opportunity," Kageri said.

He said, "the government has already made it tax free, I compliment the government. It will be good if all of us watch it together."

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments have also decided to free the movie from tax.

