'The Kashmir Files' to be tax-free in Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that The Kashmir Files movie will be tax-free in Karnataka.

In a tweet, he said, "Kudos to Vivek Agnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland.

To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka."

The movie was released and several prominent BJP leaders have promoted the movie.

