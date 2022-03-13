'The Kashmir Files' to be tax-free in Karnataka

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 13 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 22:17 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that The Kashmir Files movie will be tax-free in Karnataka.

In a tweet, he said, "Kudos to Vivek Agnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland. 

To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka."

The movie was released and several prominent BJP leaders have promoted the movie.

