10 new Omicron cases in Karnataka; 8 from Bengaluru

Ten new Omicron cases have been detected in Karnataka, taking the tally of infections by the new variant of Covid-19 to 76, state health minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Monday.

Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76: 🔹 Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers)

🔹Dharwad: 2 cases#OmicronInIndia #Omicronindia #COVID19 #Karnataka @BSBommai @mansukhmandviya — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 3, 2022

Bengaluru accounted for 8 of the 10 cases, of which 5 are international travellers, while the remaining 2 cases are from Dharwad.

