10 new Omicron cases in Karnataka; 8 from Bengaluru

Ten new Omicron cases have been detected in Karnataka, taking the tally of infections by the new variant of Covid-19 to 76, state health minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Monday.
Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76:
🔹 Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers)
🔹Dharwad: 2 cases#OmicronInIndia #Omicronindia #COVID19 #Karnataka @BSBommai @mansukhmandviya
— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 3, 2022
Bengaluru accounted for 8 of the 10 cases, of which 5 are international travellers, while the remaining 2 cases are from Dharwad.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | No moral high ground for govt
Traders distraught as banana prices crash in Karnataka
Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022
Cannabis edibles to help you diet, not make you high
Prabhas to return to big screen in 2022 with a bang
The wait for a newer, sturdier Indian athlete to emerge