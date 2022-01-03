10 new Omicron cases in Karnataka; 8 from Bengaluru

10 new Omicron cases in Karnataka; 8 from Bengaluru

The tally of infections by the new variant of Covid-19 in the state is now 76

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 03 2022, 08:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 08:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Ten new Omicron cases have been detected in Karnataka, taking the tally of infections by the new variant of Covid-19 to 76, state health minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Monday.

 

Bengaluru accounted for 8 of the 10 cases, of which 5 are international travellers, while the remaining 2 cases are from Dharwad.

More to follow...

