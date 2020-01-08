120-ft Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru airport: Dy CM

A massive 120-feet statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda will be erected on the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said Wednesday.

Narayan held talks with officials of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), after which he said the statue is likely to be erected over the next two years. The statue will complement a theme park coming up at the airport.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Narayan said: "The subject was discussed at length with the BIAL officials. The statue will come up at a 23-acre theme park which is being developed on the premises. The structure will have a 40 ft pedestal on which the 80 ft statue will stand."

The details on the cost and the work contract would be announced in the coming days, he said. "Specifications on the exact location and the height will also have to be scrutinised further," he added.

This comes three months Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced the government's plans for a Kempegowda statue. Wednesday's meeting that Narayan chaired was a step forward to this proposal. This is also seen as the ruling BJP's attempts to woo the dominant Vokkaliga community to which Kempegowda belonged.

It may be noted that earlier in 2013, when the Airport Hotel (Taj) construction began, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had stipulated that its height should not exceed 30.35 metres (90.95 ft). Eventually, the hotel had to be built according to this stipulation, by reducing its original bid for 45 metres (147.63 ft).

Under the Kempegowda Development Authority, the state government has also decided to develop infrastructure at various destinations that were in use during the reign of Kempegowda, who was a chieftain under the erstwhile Vijayanagar Empire. "Infrastructure will be developed in 46 destinations. The government aims to promote awareness among public about the contributions of Kempegowda," Narayan added.