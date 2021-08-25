1,224 Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday logged 1,224 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29.42 lakh, while 22 deaths pushed the toll to 37,206. The day also saw 1,668 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,85,700.

Active cases stood at 19,318, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 309 cases and three fatalities, it said. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covid-19 hotspot with 217 fresh infections and six fatalities. Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Udupi 130, Mysuru 102, Hassan 95 and Tumakuru 52.

Gadag district reported zero infections and zero deaths. Twenty districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said. A total of 1,95,966 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.25 crore. The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 3.83 crore, with 3,36,984 people being inoculated on Wednesday, it said.

