130 students test positive for Covid across Karnataka

The maximum of 92 cases are reported from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential school in Chikkamagalur

IANS
IANS, Dakshina Kannada,
  • Dec 06 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 22:57 ist
As many 130 children studying in Class 1 to 10 in schools across Karnataka have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, according to the latest statistics released by the office of the Commissioner of Public Instruction on Monday.

The maximum of 92 cases are reported from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential school in Chikkamagalur. While seven students have tested positive for Covid in Chamarajanagar district and 11 in Kodagu district, bordering Kerala, and two students have tested positive for Covid in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, a private nursing college in Mangaluru has been sealed down following nine students testing positive on Monday.

Omicron being reported only from clusters: Karnataka CM

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that as many as 173 students were attached to MV Shetty College in Kavoor following the incident. All students returning from Kerala were also tested.

Initially three students tested positive and later four more. On Monday, two more tested positive. All of the infected students have been isolated and their primary contacts are also been tracked and quarantined. The infected students will be retested for Covid-19.

The swab samples of students have also been sent for genomic testing.

