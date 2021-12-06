Omicron being reported only from clusters: Karnataka CM

Omicron being reported only from clusters: Karnataka CM

He told media persons that the government has kept a strict vigil on the new strain

DHNS
DHNS, Bidar,
  • Dec 06 2021, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 15:15 ist
Karnataka CM Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that Omicron variant of Coronavirus is being reported only from clusters in the state and the measures suggested by the experts have already been taken to check the spread of the new variant.

He told media persons that the government has kept a strict vigil on the new strain. The guidelines will be changed from time to time based on the experts' advise, he said adding that the government is prepared to check the spread of Omircon.

To a query on the students testing positive for Covid-19 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala in Seegodu of Chikkamagaluru district, Bommai said the school has been sealed down, besides subjecting all the students of the school to Covid-19 test.

Check out DH's latest videos on Covid-19:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

 