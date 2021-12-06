Omicron being reported only from clusters: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that Omicron variant of Coronavirus is being reported only from clusters in the state and the measures suggested by the experts have already been taken to check the spread of the new variant.

He told media persons that the government has kept a strict vigil on the new strain. The guidelines will be changed from time to time based on the experts' advise, he said adding that the government is prepared to check the spread of Omircon.

To a query on the students testing positive for Covid-19 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala in Seegodu of Chikkamagaluru district, Bommai said the school has been sealed down, besides subjecting all the students of the school to Covid-19 test.

