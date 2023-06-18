2.1% of CTC: What a Bengaluru college told students to pay after placement

A post shared by a Twitter user by name PurpleRageX, accusing a private engineering college in Bengaluru of demanding a percentage in the salary that students get after getting placements went viral on Sunday.
In the post, one user alleged that the college was demanding 2.1% of a student's salary.
Read | 10 injured at B'luru airport as shuttle bus hits pillar
Screenshots of the post by user PurpleRageX in the 'Bangalore' Reddit group was shared widely on Twitter and various other social media platforms.
As explained in the post, the college demanded the student "to pay 2.1% of my CTC and they've termed it as 'Placement Cell Fee'". However, as mentioned in the post, the same was not told to the students earlier and the college management has withheld their certificates.
"They're only telling me verbally and are forcing me to pay. Not even earning yet. I just graduated but they want me to pay 2.1% of CTC," the post said.
According to the student, her seniors had a similar experience from the college when they got placed in several companies.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary
Jallikattu and animal rights
Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga
'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September
Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi
Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast
Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge
'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'
Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11