2.1% of CTC: What a Bengaluru college told students to pay after placement

A post shared by a Twitter user by name PurpleRageX, accusing a private engineering college in Bengaluru of demanding a percentage in the salary that students get after getting placements went viral on Sunday.

In the post, one user alleged that the college was demanding 2.1% of a student's salary.

Screenshots of the post by user PurpleRageX in the 'Bangalore' Reddit group was shared widely on Twitter and various other social media platforms.

As explained in the post, the college demanded the student "to pay 2.1% of my CTC and they've termed it as 'Placement Cell Fee'". However, as mentioned in the post, the same was not told to the students earlier and the college management has withheld their certificates.

"They're only telling me verbally and are forcing me to pay. Not even earning yet. I just graduated but they want me to pay 2.1% of CTC," the post said.

According to the student, her seniors had a similar experience from the college when they got placed in several companies.