Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

2.1% of CTC: What a Bengaluru college told students to pay after placement

According to the student, her seniors had a similar experience from the college when they got placed in several companies. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 18 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 04:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A post shared by a Twitter user by name PurpleRageX, accusing a private engineering college in Bengaluru of demanding a percentage in the salary that students get after getting placements went viral on Sunday. 

In the post, one user alleged that the college was demanding 2.1% of a student's salary. 

Read | 

Screenshots of the post by user PurpleRageX in the 'Bangalore' Reddit group was shared widely on Twitter and various other social media platforms. 

As explained in the post, the college demanded the student "to pay 2.1% of my CTC and they've termed it as 'Placement Cell Fee'". However, as mentioned in the post, the same was not told to the students earlier and the college management has withheld their certificates.

"They're only telling me verbally and are forcing me to pay. Not even earning yet. I just graduated but they want me to pay 2.1% of CTC," the post said. 

According to the student, her seniors had a similar experience from the college when they got placed in several companies. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

 