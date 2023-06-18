Shuttle bus crashes into pole near T2 road at Bengaluru airport, 10 hurt

Ten people, including a two-and-a-half-year-old child, were injured when a shuttle bus ferrying them from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport crashed into a pole early on Sunday.

Around 5 am, the shuttle bus that operates between the two terminals of the airport crashed into a pole near the T2 arrival-exit road. There were 17 people on board, including 15 passengers and two members of staff.

VIDEO | An airport shuttle bus crashed into a pole at Bengaluru Airport, leaving several passengers injured earlier today. pic.twitter.com/hDJPr7KteP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2023

Ten of them suffered minor injuries, including a staff member and a child. They were immediately rushed to a clinic located within the airport premises. Four of them were discharged after receiving first aid.

Also Read | At least 13 people killed in bus accident in Pakistan

Sources with the airport told DH that the remaining six passengers were taken to a private hospital in Sahakaranagar, one of whom was discharged by midday. As of 12:25 pm, only five people, including the child, remained in the hospital for observation and treatment.

Sources noted that the driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control of the bus and crashed into the pole.

KIA authorities are investigating the accident along with AISATS (Air India Sats Airport Services Pvt. Ltd.), the operator of the shuttle buses.