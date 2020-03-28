3,000 migrants stranded on Karnataka-Maharashtra border

More than 3,000 labourers from the various states of Northern India are stranded on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border near Dhoolakhed at Chadchan taluk in Vijayapura district.

The labourers hailing from the states of Rajasthan, Hariyana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, are stranded since last two-three days after the Maharashtra police denied them entry into their state.

The migrants, comprising pregnant women, women, physically challenged and youths, are appealing for transportation facilities to reach their respective states.

Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil and Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal spoke to the deputy commissioner and the district superintendent of police of Solapur. The Solapur deputy commissioner informed that they were only following the orders of the Maharashtra government.

The DC and the SP, who met the migrants on Saturday, have provided them with boarding and lodging facilities. The DC has assured the migrants that further measures will be taken as per the directions of the State government.

As a precautionary measure, police and health officials have been deployed at Dhoolakhed.

Migrants arrive in lorries

Hundreds of people belonging to Govindagiri Tanda in Kudligi Town Panchayat limits, who had migrated to various parts of Mysuru district in search of jobs, arrived in four lorries to the town on Saturday morning.

Two lorries arrived in the early hours of Saturday, while another two lorries arrived after 10 am. Panicked residents of the Govindagiri Tanda and Govindagiri Gollarahatti halted the o lorries at the village entrance and urged for their health check up.

The migrants were screened at the general hospital and are said to be asymptomatic. A junior health assistant conducted a health check up of the migrants who had already arrived in the Tanda.

Tahsildar S Mahabaleshwar, taluk panchayat chief executive officer G M Basanna and the taluk health officer have advised the hospital staff to screen each and every person.