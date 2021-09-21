Black fungus: 3,900 people in Karnataka infected so far

3,900 people in Karnataka infected with Black fungus so far

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2021, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 23:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said 3,900 people in the state have been infected by black fungus so far.

"Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus infections, are found after recovery from Covid-19 and 3,900 people have been infected in the state so far," Sudhakar said.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA from Bhalki, Eshwara Khandre, in the assembly, he said, considering the treatment for the black fungus infection being costly, the government has decided to provide free treatment. "96,060 vials of Liposomal amphotericin (the drug required for black fungus) has been procured, and 51,000 have already been distributed to districts," he added.

Regarding shortage in supply of drugs for black fungus in Bidar district, the Minister said there is no shortage of Liposomal amphotericin, but there is shortage of Posaconazole.

"As many as 6,800 Posaconazole tablets we have procured and 6,704 has been sent to districts, but we need more, already indent has been raised, in 3-4 days once we get, it will be sent to districts including Bidar," he added.

