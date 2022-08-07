3D images of Hampi structures at Central Vista museum

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete,
  • Aug 07 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 04:40 ist
The Mahanavami Dibba at Hampi in Vijayanagara district. Credit: DH Pool Photo

The 3D pictures of the Vijayanagara era monuments at Hampi, a UNESCO world heritage site in the district, will adorn museum at Central Vista, the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. 

The proposed modern museum will feature memorials and monuments representing the country’s history, heritage, tradition, civilisation and culture. The National Museum Institute of the History of Art, Conservation and Museology (NMIHACM) has been entrusted with the responsibility to develop the museum. 

Pictures and fibre replicas of Mahanavami Dibba, Raja Prangana, Raja Sabhangana, Gupta Marga, Kamalapur lake and Turta Kaluve will adorn the museum. The images will also carry details of the monuments.

“It has been decided to have specially crafted 3D pictures of the Vijayanagara era monuments at Hampi and historical sites in Bengaluru and Mysuru at the proposed  Central Vista museum in New Delhi,” Sony Sachdev, the assistant researcher, (NMIHACM), told DH.

Sony Sachdev and Alisha Lucia, research assistant, NMIHACM, visited the group of monuments at Hampi for inspection recently. 

“We’ve already visited Bengaluru. We will submit a report about monuments in Hampi, Mysuru and Bengaluru,” she said.

“It’s a matter of pride that the government has decided to adorn the Central Vista museum with the pictures of monuments in Hampi,” Krishna Devaraya, the 19th generation descendant of the Vijayanagar king Krishna Devaraya, said.

