4,169 new coronavirus cases take Karnataka's tally above 50,000

Karnataka on Thursday recorded its biggest single-day Covid-19 spike of 4,169 cases and 104 deaths. With this, the state also crossed the grim landmark of 1,000 coronavirus deaths and 50,000 cases overall.

On Thursday, 2,344 cases were reported from Bengaluru alone. The city also saw 70 Covid-19 deaths.

With a total of 51,422 cases, Karnataka now stands fourth in the country, only behind Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. The number of active cases is 30,655 while the toll in the state is 1,032, apart from six patients dying due to non-Covid reasons. There have been 19,729 discharges so far.

Seven districts reported cases in triple figures — Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Udupi and Raichur.

The state tested 23,451 samples on Thursday. Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said testing will further be ramped up.