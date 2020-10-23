5,356 fresh Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 51 new deaths

Karnataka has reported 5,356 new cases of Covid-19 and 51 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 7,93,907 and the toll to 10,821, the health department said on Friday.

The day also saw 8,749 patients getting discharged after recovery. A total of over 71,68,545 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,356 were tested on Friday alone, and 21,615 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Out of 5,356 fresh cases reported today, 2,688 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of October 23 evening, cumulatively 7,93,907 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,821 deaths and 6,93,584 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 89,483 active cases, 88,547 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 936 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 21 out of total 51 deaths reported on Friday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru (4), Mysuru (3), Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Hassan, Kolar and Shivamogga (2), and Bagalkote, bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Raichur, Udupi and Vijayapura (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,688, Dakshina Kannada 329, Davangere 298, Mysuru 220, Mandya 168, Bengaluru Rural 152, Ballari 115, Uttara Kannada 113, Hassan 109, Chikkaballapura 108, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,21,054 infections, followed by Mysuru 46,392 and Ballari 36,554.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 2,60,602 discharges, followed by Mysuru 42,132 and Ballari 34,175.