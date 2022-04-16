7 teams collect evidence across state in Patil's death case

7 teams collect evidence in Patil's death case

Preliminary investigation has revealed that consumption of poison caused Patil’s death

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi/Chikkamagaluru/Belagavi,
  • Apr 16 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 02:46 ist
Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil. Credit: Special Arrangement

ADGP (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy on Saturday chaired a three-hour meeting with the teams investigating the death of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil at the SP’s office.

"Seven teams have been sent to various parts of the state to gather evidence. Preliminary investigation has revealed that consumption of poison caused Patil’s death,” Reddy, who is supervising the investigation said after the meeting.

On whether the police have enough evidence to probe it as a case of suicide, Reddy said,” All aspects are being investigated. The police are determining circumstances that led to the consumption of poison.”

It is said that the police have so far not found any data to show that Patil made phone calls to former minister Eshwarappa. The Udupi police visited a homestay at Kaimara in the Chikkamagaluru district and conducted an inspection on Saturday.

It is said that Patil and his friends stayed at the homestay on April 8 and 9 and then left for Udupi on 11.

The Udupi and Hirebagewadi police collected details about Patil and his works from his family members and others in Belagavi district on Saturday. The team also inspected the works executed by Patil at Hindalga.

