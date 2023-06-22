72-year-old Karnataka man fights wild bear, walks 2 kms after his eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Joida (Uttara Kannada dist),
  Jun 22 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 17:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

A 72-year-old man survived an attack from a sloth bear in Timbali village in Jagalpet range of Karnataka's Joida taluk on Wednesday. 

Vittal Salake, a resident of Malorgi village in the same taluk, fought with the wild bear for almost 20 minutes and walked two-three km to his relatives' house completely bloodied with injuries to his head and one of his eyes gouged out. 

With the help of an ambulance he was shifted to Ramanaagar primary health centre and later shifted to a hospital in Belagavi, where he is said to be stable and recovering. Doctors have advised an operation, which is expected to be performed in a day or two. 

According to Jagalpet DRFO Deepak Bangole, the incident took place at around 3:30 pm, while Vittal was walking towards Timbali village to meet his grandson. He was ambushed by the bear. 

This is the first such incident of a bear attack in the forested area of Jagalpet, he said.

