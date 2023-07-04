74,558 cases pending against Karnataka government: Law Minister

The number of cases being filed against the state government is rising since 2020, according to data tabled in the Assembly by the Law Minister H K Patil on Tuesday.

A total of 52,952 cases were pending against the government in 2020. By May this year, the number of pending cases rose to 74,558 in various district courts in the state.

According to the reply furnished by the Law Minister, the law provides that written statement should be filed within 30 days of the service of court notice and within another 90 days on the court's permission.

“As the state government is the defendant in most of the cases, it will have to follow the court's directions to present its affidavit. Therefore, it is not possible to fix deadlines to submit these important documents. However, the High Court of Karnataka has exclusively framed case flow management rules (CFMR) and it tracks all cases based on these rules for all civil cases,” the reply explained.

As many as 21.68 lakh cases are pending in the courts - 2.71 lakh in the High Court and 18.96 lakh in district courts.