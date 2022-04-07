7,596 seats allotted under RTE in first round

As many as 7,596 seats were allotted under Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) in the first round of the online lottery held here recently.

Of the total 20,414 applications received, 19,718 applications were eligible to get seats and the department of public instruction has allotted seats at 2,407 schools across the state.

These seats are for the academic year 2022-23 and the highest applications were received for grade 1 with 16,723 seats and 1,032 for Lower Kindergarten.

The candidates, who have got seats in the first round allotment, should report to the respective schools before April 16.

The number of applications received from different categories is as follows: 3,588 applications from 2A and 3,455 from 2B; also, as many as 10,295 applications are from boys and 9,423 are from girls.

