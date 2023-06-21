A cherishable chair moment as woman SI takes charge from dad

The staff of the central police station in Mandya city were witness to emotional moments of a father-daughter duo, when a sub-inspector handed over the charge to his daughter by offering her a bouquet. The special occasion was on Tuesday.

Sub-inspector B S Venkatesh was transferred to the office of the superintendent of police.

His daughter B V Varsha was appointed to his post and it was a memorable moment when he handed over the charge to her.

Varsha, with a degree in Economics, is a 2022 batch officer. She completed police training at Kalaburagi and served as a probationary sub-inspector at Hunsur and Periyapatna stations in Mysuru district. She was posted at Mandya west police station during the Assembly elections.

Venkatesh had served in the Indian Army from 1990 to 2006, having been posted on the China, Pakistan borders for 16 years. He joined the police department after retirement. Venkatesh is from Torebommanahalli in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district.

While Venkatesh said that it was a proud moment for parents to see their children achieve, Varsha said that she was lucky to take charge from her father.