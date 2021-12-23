A day after 2 back-to-back tremors, another earthquake in Chikkaballapur

An earthquake of 3.6 intensity hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapura again on Thursday, the third such in two days, according to National Center for Seismology.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App pic.twitter.com/SRw8ZiowBV
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 23, 2021
Also read: Two earthquakes hit Chikkaballapura, near Bengaluru
More to follow...
