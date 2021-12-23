3.6 earthquake hits Chikkaballapura, third in two days

A day after 2 back-to-back tremors, another earthquake in Chikkaballapur

National Center for Seismology said the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.6 and occurred at about 2:16 pm

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 23 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 15:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An earthquake of 3.6 intensity hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapura again on Thursday, the third such in two days, according to National Center for Seismology.

Also read: Two earthquakes hit Chikkaballapura, near Bengaluru

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Earthquake
Chikkaballapur
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

 