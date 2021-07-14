After TN, Puducherry to oppose K'taka Mekedatu project

After TN, Puducherry to oppose Karnataka's Mekedatu project

Rangasamy would write to Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister seeking their intervention in the matter

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jul 14 2021, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 20:20 ist
The view of spot identified by Karnataka Government for the project of construction of balancing reservoir cum drinking water at Mekedatu. Credit: DH File Photo

After Tamil Nadu, the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry has decided to oppose Karnataka's proposed dam on river Cauvery at Mekedatu, with Chief Minister N Rangasamy set to take up the issue with the Centre, official sources said on Wednesday.

Rangasamy would write shortly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking their intervention in the matter, requesting them not to permit Karnataka to construct the estimated Rs 9,000 crore balancing reservoir. The issue has become a dispute between Karnataka and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, a lower riparian state, with the latter insisting its interests would be affected if the project takes shape.

Karnataka has said the project will not affect its neighbour, with the ruling BJP insisting it will go ahead with the initiative, which, once completed, could ensure drinking water to Bengaluru and neighboring areas (4.75 TMC) and also generate 400 MW power.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held at the chamber of the chief minister here to discuss the matter and it was decided that a detailed letter be written to Modi and Shekhawat, seeking their intervention to ensure the project was not taken up by Karnataka, the sources said.

The sources said the meeting felt that the flow of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and consequently to Karaikal, an enclave of this union territory dependent on Cauvery water for agricultural operations, would be hit if the dam was constructed.

Read: We have got every right and we are going to start work: Yediyurappa on Mekedatu project

"Karaikal is lying at the tail end of the Cauvery basin and depends on the river for farm operations and hence if the dam comes up as planned by Karnataka, farm operations would be hit," sources said quoting the discussions held today.

PWD Minister K Lakshminararayan, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanga, AINRC legislator P N R Tirumurugan and Independent member P R Siva (the last three are elected from Karaikal region to the Assembly) and PWD officials also participated in the meeting. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Puducherry
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Mekedatu
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

 