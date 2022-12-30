Amit Shah's Old Mysuru target: 35 seats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed BJP leaders from Old Mysuru to focus on winning at least 35 seats in the region excluding Bengaluru, Revenue minister R Ashoka said.

Shah held a crucial meeting with party leaders from the Vokkaliga-dominnated Old Mysuru region. The region comprises around 90 seats, including 28 segments of Bengaluru.

Ashoka told reporters that Shah instructed BJP leaders to strive hard to stitch caste alliances in each constituency besides wooing Vokkaligas in a big way.

"For us, JD(S) will be the primary rival and Congress would be second rival in this crucial region," Ashoka said, adding that the party would take all necessary steps to maintain equidistance from JD(S). "JD(S) being our primary opponent, there will be no alliance with it openly or covertly," he said.

He added that Shah also directed the district presidents to update him regularly on the day-to-today happenings of their districts.

"Problems and issues related to districts should not be neglected. Remove your inhibitions about being the head of weak districts. Accept it as a challenge to ensure victory in these districts," Ashoka said quoting Shah.

He added that the party must reach out to booths in these districts and not delay in stitching caste alliances in these districts.

"Do not lose any hope. War is fought on hope. We have to gear up to face elections with Vokkaligas in the region, so it is crucial for us to form a caste alliance and look for even the smallest caste in each constituency that can be an important link to win at least 35 seats outside Bengaluru," the minister explained.

Ashoka also added that the BJP will have to work hard to fight the perception in Vokkaliga heartland that the party is a silent partner of JD(S).