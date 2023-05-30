'Amrutha Malige' stalls across K'taka to market farmers' produce

The state government will set up ‘Amrutha Malige’ farmer produce stalls next to Nandini stalls in all districts, Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy said Tuesday.

While Nandini stalls are dedicated to dairy products, Amrutha Malige stalls will showcase all farmers’ produce. The government had earlier set up two such stalls on a pilot basis. This will be extended to all the districts, the minister said.

Speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting with the department officials, Chaluvarayaswamy said his priority would be to fill vacancies in the department. As much as 58% of the posts in the department are vacant. In such a situation it is impossible to do justice to farmers. The government will weigh options on whether to go with contract employees or opt for permanent recruitment, he said. Of the 8,982 posts in the agriculture department, as many as 5,195 posts are vacant.

Meanwhile, the minister directed the officials to ensure quality seeds and fertilisers for farmers. In the 2023 monsoon season, there is a target to sow in 82.35 lakh hectares. The target for the pre-monsoon season is 2.95 lakh hectares of which 2.48 lakh hectares has already been completed. The government has sufficient availability of seeds. While the demand is for 5.54 lakh quintal seeds, there is 7.85 lakh quintal available, he said.