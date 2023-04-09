Amul not entering Karnataka, says BJP IT chief amid row

BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday said Amul is “not entering” Karnataka, describing the talks about merger with Nandini as a “misinformation” campaign by Congress.

“Amul is NOT entering Karnataka. Both Amul and KMF sell their products across quick-commerce platforms,” Malviya said in a series of tweets.

“There is a reason why India doesn’t TRUST Congress. They LIE! Latest being the misinformation campaign that Karnataka Milk Federation, which owns Nandini, is going to merge with Amul,” Malviya said.

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 9, 2023

According to Malviya, the BJP has done “far more” to strengthen KMF and make Nandini a global brand. “KMF’s turnover went up by Rs 10,000 crore after BJP came to power in 2019. In 2022, turnover stood at Rs 25,000 crore, of which Rs 20,000 crore went back to farmers of Karnataka,” he said, adding that 15 per cent of KMF’s sales are outside Karnataka and Nandini is exported to Singapore, UAE and many other countries.

Malviya claimed that Karnataka is a milk-surplus state under the BJP. “Dairy farmers are doing very well. Congress, which is shedding crocodile tears for brand Nandini, opposed the anti-cow slaughter bill, approved of our Nandini’s being slaughtered (sic),” he said.